Driver loses control on Chicago's DuSable Lake Shore Drive, hits bicyclist on trail

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A serious accident along DuSable Lake Shore Drive sent a car through a guardrail and into a bicyclist Monday night.

The crash happened at 7:17 p.m. on the northbound Drive near Foster Avenue.

Police said a 29-year-old woman was heading north on the Drive when she lost control of her car. She hit the pavement and crossed onto the Lakefront Trail bike path, police said. Witnesses said the Toyota Prous also crashed through a guardrail.

"The car lost control. It swerved off Lake Shore Drive," said witness Melvin Walker. "It swerved over here, and it popped the wheel off the lady's bicycle."

A 54-year-old woman was riding her bike on the path, and was struck by the car, police said. She fell off her bike and was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition, police said.

Walker reported hearing the bicyclist tell paramedics her foot was injured as she was loaded into an ambulance.

The driver was also taken to the same hospital for neck and back pain, and was also in good condition, police said.

Witnesses reported another bicyclist was hit, but authorities could not confirm that report.

There was no word late Monday on the cause of the crash.