Watch CBS News
Local News

Driver killed in wrong-way crash on Dan Ryan Expressway

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – One person is dead, and another was seriously injured following a wrong-way crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway Sunday morning.

Illinois State Police said around 4:45 a.m., troopers responded to multiple calls of a wrong-way driver on I-94 traveling southbound in the northbound lanes near Roosevelt.

The driver crashed into another vehicle near 26th Street and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the second vehicle was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

ISP said express lanes are closed for investigation.

No further information was available.

First published on October 8, 2023 / 12:36 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.