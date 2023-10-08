Driver killed in wrong-way crash on Dan Ryan Expressway

CHICAGO (CBS) – One person is dead, and another was seriously injured following a wrong-way crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway Sunday morning.

Illinois State Police said around 4:45 a.m., troopers responded to multiple calls of a wrong-way driver on I-94 traveling southbound in the northbound lanes near Roosevelt.

The driver crashed into another vehicle near 26th Street and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the second vehicle was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

ISP said express lanes are closed for investigation.

No further information was available.