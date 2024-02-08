Driver killed after being shot in head, crashes into parked cars, tree on Chicago's Northwest Side

Driver followed before being shot, killed on Chicago's Northwest Side

Driver followed before being shot, killed on Chicago's Northwest Side

Driver followed before being shot, killed on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot and killed while driving on the city's Northwest Side early Thursday morning.

Around 3:38 a.m., the victim, a 21-year-old man, was driving eastbound when a white Jeep started to follow him near the 4300 block of West Montrose Avenue.

An unknown male fired shots at the victim – striking him in the back of the head, police said.

The victim then crashed into multiple vehicles and came to a stop after striking a tree in the 3900 block of North Whipple Avenue in the Irving Park neighborhood.

The victim was pronounced deceased on scene and the white Jeep continued southbound on Whipple.

No one is in custody. Area 5 detectives are investigating.