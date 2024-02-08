Watch CBS News
Local News

Driver killed after being shot in head, crashes into parked cars, tree on Chicago's Northwest Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Driver followed before being shot, killed on Chicago's Northwest Side
Driver followed before being shot, killed on Chicago's Northwest Side 00:32

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot and killed while driving on the city's Northwest Side early Thursday morning.

Around 3:38 a.m., the victim, a 21-year-old man, was driving eastbound when a white Jeep started to follow him near the 4300 block of West Montrose Avenue.

An unknown male fired shots at the victim – striking him in the back of the head, police said.

The victim then crashed into multiple vehicles and came to a stop after striking a tree in the 3900 block of North Whipple Avenue in the Irving Park neighborhood.

The victim was pronounced deceased on scene and the white Jeep continued southbound on Whipple.

No one is in custody. Area 5 detectives are investigating.

Jeramie Bizzle
j-bizzle.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on February 8, 2024 / 7:16 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.