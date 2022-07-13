Driver killed, Lake County, Indiana Sheriff's officer injured in Gary crash

GARY, Ind. (CBS) -- A driver was killed and a police officer was injured Wednesday in a crash in Gary.

At 12:10 p.m., Indiana State Police were called for a crash involving a Lake County, Indiana Sheriff's police officer near 5th Avenue and Colfax Street in Gary.

Investigators learned a black 2019 Dodge Charger police car was headed east on 5th Avenue hit a silver 2005 Toyota Corolla that was making a left turn from 5th Avenue onto southbound Colfax Street. The driver of the Toyota was ejected from the car and died.

Indiana State Police

The driver of the police car, Officer Zachary Norcutt, was taken to Methodist Hospitals Southlake Campus in Merrillville with non-life-threatening injuries. Norcutt is also a K9 officer, but his K9 was not injured, state police said.

Norcutt was on duty at the time and was assigned to patrol in the area where the crash occurred, state police said.