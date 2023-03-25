Police investigating after driver killed in fiery crash in Downers Grove

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (CBS) – An investigation is underway after a driver is killed in a fiery crash in Downers Grove Friday evening.

Police say around 8:56 p.m. officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle traffic crash at the intersection of Finley Road and Lacey Road.

A preliminary investigation into the crash indicates the vehicle was traveling southbound on Finley Road and crashed on the west side of the intersection at Lacey Road.

The vehicle caught fire and was extinguished by the Downers Grove Fire Department.

The unidentified driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation by the Downers Grove Police Department and the M.E.R.I.T. Major Crash Reconstruction Team.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Downers Grove Police Department at 630-434-5600.