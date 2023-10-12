Driver killed after crashing into light pole, fence in Chicago suburb

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) – One person was killed following a crash in Joliet Wednesday night.

Joliet police said officers responded to the intersection of Black Road and Barber Lane around 10:17 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash.

Initial reports say that a Honda Accord, driven by a 35-year-old man from Joliet, was westbound on Black Road approaching Barber Lane when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a light pole and a fence on the north side of Black Road.

The driver had to be extricated from the vehicle and taken to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department where he was later pronounced dead from injuries suffered in the crash.

The identity of the driver and manner of death will be determined by the Will County Coroner's Office.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact the Joliet Police Department Traffic Unit at 815-724-3010.