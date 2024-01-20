Driver killed after car struck tree in suburban Chicago, police say

PARK RIDGE, Ill. (CBS) – A driver is dead after crashing their car into a tree in Park Ridge Friday night.

The crash happened just after 11:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of South Western Avenue

Park Ridge police and fire crews responded to the scene for a report of a vehicle that crashed into a tree. Upon arrival, officers found a silver-colored 2007 Hyundai Sonata that had struck a tree, police said.

The driver, identified as 65-year-old Donald R. Moderhock of Park Ridge, was the single occupant of the car.

He was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The Park Ridge Police Department was investigating the crash and working with the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.