Watch CBS News
Local News

Driver killed in crash while taking shooting victim to hospital in Bronzeville

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A driver was killed in a car crash while taking a shooting victim to the hospital in Bronzeville Friday night.

Chicago police said around 9:45 p.m., a 33-year-old man was on the sidewalk, in the 4000 block of South Prairie Avenue, when shots were fired by an unknown man.

The victim was being driven by another 33-year-old man to the University of Chicago Medical Center when he struck another car and then a pole, in the 4700 block of South King Drive.

Both men were taken to U of C by the Chicago Fire Department. The shooting victim was listed in fair condition with gunshot wounds to the left hand and foot. The driver was later pronounced dead.

No other injuries were reported, and no one is in custody.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

First published on June 10, 2023 / 7:00 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.