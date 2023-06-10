Driver killed in crash while taking shooting victim to hospital in Bronzeville

CHICAGO (CBS) – A driver was killed in a car crash while taking a shooting victim to the hospital in Bronzeville Friday night.

Chicago police said around 9:45 p.m., a 33-year-old man was on the sidewalk, in the 4000 block of South Prairie Avenue, when shots were fired by an unknown man.

The victim was being driven by another 33-year-old man to the University of Chicago Medical Center when he struck another car and then a pole, in the 4700 block of South King Drive.

Both men were taken to U of C by the Chicago Fire Department. The shooting victim was listed in fair condition with gunshot wounds to the left hand and foot. The driver was later pronounced dead.

No other injuries were reported, and no one is in custody.

Area Two detectives are investigating.