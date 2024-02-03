Driver killed after crashing into median wall on Chicago expressway
CHICAGO (CBS) – A driver was killed after crashing their car on the Dan Ryan Expressway Saturday morning.
Illinois State troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash just before 4:30 a.m. on northbound I-94 near 47th Street.
Preliminary reports indicated that for unknown reasons, a Silver Hyundai left the roadway, struck the concrete median wall, and came to rest on the left shoulder.
The driver, a 43-year-old man, was taken by ambulance to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
No further information was available.
