Driver killed after crashing into median wall on Chicago expressway

Driver killed following crash on Dan Ryan Expressway

CHICAGO (CBS) – A driver was killed after crashing their car on the Dan Ryan Expressway Saturday morning.

Illinois State troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash just before 4:30 a.m. on northbound I-94 near 47th Street.

Preliminary reports indicated that for unknown reasons, a Silver Hyundai left the roadway, struck the concrete median wall, and came to rest on the left shoulder.

The driver, a 43-year-old man, was taken by ambulance to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No further information was available.