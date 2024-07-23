Driver in stolen SUV trying to escape traffic stop hits four pedestrians, multiple cars

Driver in stolen SUV trying to escape traffic stop hits four pedestrians, multiple cars

CHICAGO (CBS) — A police officer and an 8-year-old were among five people injured after a driver in a stolen car tried to get away from police in Brighton Park Monday night.

Police said officers stopped a black SUV in an alley in the 2500 block of West 46th Street around 11:30 p.m. The driver reversed in the SUV into the police car.

The driver continued down the alley and hit two more cars and four pedestrians, including three women and an 8-year-old girl, while trying to escape.

An officer was also injured in the incident.

The three women and the officer were taken to local hospitals.

The 8-year-old was treated at the scene.

One person has been arrested.