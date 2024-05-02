Driver hurt after crashing into rear of semi-truck on Tri-State Tollway

Car crashes into rear of semi-truck on Tri-State Tollway, 1 driver hurt

CHICAGO (CBS) — One person was hospitalized after crashing into a semi-truck on the Tri-State Tollway early Thursday morning.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-294 near milepost 1.5 just after 3 a.m.

Illinois State Police said troopers responded to the scene for a report of a passenger vehicle that rear-ended a truck-tractor semi-trailer.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

All southbound lanes were shut down for investigation and reopened around 4:11 a.m.

Investigation into the crash remains ongoing.