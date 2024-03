Herd of cows hit by driver in Crown Point, Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An unusual crash was reported in northwestern Indiana Tuesday morning.

Just after 3:00 a.m., the Crown Point Fire Department responded to a driver who had hit a herd of cows near Mississippi Parkway and Route 231.

The animals had escaped from a nearby farm. Seven cows were injured, and some of them were killed.

The driver's car was totaled, but the driver was okay.

Firefighters helped move the remaining cows home.