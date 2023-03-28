Driver hits ambulance in Avondale intersection

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A vehicle slammed into an ambulance Monday night in Avondale.

At 9:06 p.m., the civilian vehicle hit the Chicago Fire Department ambulance at Kedzie and Belmont avenues beneath the Kennedy Expressway.

There were no injuries to the driver who hit the ambulance, the paramedics, the patient in the ambulance. Another ambulance took the patient to the hospital.

The ambulance sustained front-end damage to the bumper and is drivable, the Fire Department said.

The driver who hit the ambulance was issued traffic tickets.