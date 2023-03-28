Watch CBS News
Driver hits ambulance in Avondale intersection

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A vehicle slammed into an ambulance Monday night in Avondale.

At 9:06 p.m., the civilian vehicle hit the Chicago Fire Department ambulance at Kedzie and Belmont avenues beneath the Kennedy Expressway.

There were no injuries to the driver who hit the ambulance, the paramedics, the patient in the ambulance. Another ambulance took the patient to the hospital.

The ambulance sustained front-end damage to the bumper and is drivable, the Fire Department said.

The driver who hit the ambulance was issued traffic tickets.

CBS Chicago Team
The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on March 27, 2023 / 10:37 PM

