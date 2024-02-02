Driver ejected, another extracted after crash in McHenry County

MCHENTRY COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) – Two drivers were hospitalized after one was ejected from their car and another was extracted following a crash in unincorporated McHenry County Thursday morning.

The McHenry County Sheriff's Office said around 7:19 a.m., deputies, Island Lake police, and the McHenry Fire Department responded to a two-car crash in the 1500 block of River Road.

A 39-year-old man from Jacksonville, Oregon, and a 53-year-old woman from McHenry were injured as a result. There were no passengers in either car, the office said.

Preliminary reports say a 1996 Ford Club Wagon van driven by the man was heading northbound on River Road when it attempted to pass a vehicle in a marked no-passing zone. The Ford lost control and collided with a 2010 Honda Element, driven by the woman, in the southbound lane of River Road. Both cars came to a rest in front of the Moraine Hills State Park entrance.

The driver of the Ford was ejected from his vehicle, and the driver of the Honda was extricated from her vehicle.

Both drivers were transported to Northwestern Medicine Hospital in McHenry.

The driver of the Ford was later flown to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with life-threatening injuries. The office said the man was not wearing a seatbelt during the crash, and no airbags were deployed.

The driver of the Element is listed in serious but stable condition and was wearing a seatbelt, and airbags were deployed during the collision.

The crash remains under investigation by the McHenry County Sheriff's Office Major Traffic Crash Investigation Unit.