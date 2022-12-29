Driver killed after colliding with car, hitting tree in Aurora
AURORA, Ill. (CBS) – A man is dead after his vehicle collides with another car and then hits a tree in Aurora Wednesday afternoon.
Aurora police said around 2:08 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of South Edgelawn Drive and Prairie Street for a report of an accident with injuries.
Upon arrival, officers found that a vehicle driving southbound on Edgelawn Drive disobeyed the stop sign and struck another vehicle at the intersection before hitting a tree.
The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, identified as 31-year-old Axel Morales of Aurora, was found unconscious and not breathing. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
The driver of the other vehicle was transported to a local hospital for evaluation and released the same day.
Parts of South Edgelawn Drive and Prairie Street were temporarily closed from the intersection where the accident occurred for investigation.
