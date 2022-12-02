Watch CBS News
Passenger killed, driver charged with DUI after car crash in Huntley

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 19-year-old man is charged with driving under the influence after a deadly car crash in Kane County back in September, according to Illinois State Police.

ISP said on Sept. 3, District 15 troopers responded to investigate a single-vehicle rollover crash around 1:54 a.m. on I-90 westbound exit to Illinois Route 47 in Huntley.

The driver, identified as Anthony S. Curtain of Lake in the Hills, Illinois, was transported to a local-area hospital with serious injuries. The passenger in the vehicle was ejected from the car and died from his injuries, ISP said.

On Nov. 22, ISP District 15 investigators filed charges including five counts of aggravated driving under the influence, reckless homicide, and speeding over the 35 miles per hour limit.

Curtain turned himself in to District 15 investigators Wednesday around 2:05 p.m. at the Lake in the Hills Police Department.

He was transported to Kane County jail and is being held on a $150,000 bond.

No further information was immediately available. 

First published on December 2, 2022 / 11:28 AM

