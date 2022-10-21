Watch CBS News
Driver carjacked while stopped in traffic on I-294 near Hinsdale

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are investigating after a driver stuck in traffic on Interstate 294 was carjacked on Thursday by someone in another stolen vehicle.

Around 11:30 a.m., Hinsdale police officers attempted to stop a stolen car, which was reported as suspicious near car dealerships on the Ogden Avenue corridor.

The car fled onto southbound I-294 and the suspect, or suspects, carjacked another car that was stopped in traffic near 55th Street on the highway.

A Hinsdale police officer came across the scene shortly after and tried to stop the carjacked vehicle.

The suspect vehicle fled northbound on I-55 at a high rate of speed and the officer lost it.

No one was hurt during the incident and the Illinois State Police are investigating the carjacking.

First published on October 21, 2022 / 2:04 PM

