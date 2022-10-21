Driver carjacked while stopped in traffic on I-294 near Hinsdale

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are investigating after a driver stuck in traffic on Interstate 294 was carjacked on Thursday by someone in another stolen vehicle.

Around 11:30 a.m., Hinsdale police officers attempted to stop a stolen car, which was reported as suspicious near car dealerships on the Ogden Avenue corridor.

The car fled onto southbound I-294 and the suspect, or suspects, carjacked another car that was stopped in traffic near 55th Street on the highway.

A Hinsdale police officer came across the scene shortly after and tried to stop the carjacked vehicle.

The suspect vehicle fled northbound on I-55 at a high rate of speed and the officer lost it.

No one was hurt during the incident and the Illinois State Police are investigating the carjacking.