Driver arrested for DUI after crashing into CFD truck on I-57 near 111th Street

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Rockford woman accused of driving under the influence was arrested after crashing her car into the rear of a Chicago Fire Department truck Sunday morning.

The crash happened on southbound I-57 near 111th Street around 4:11 a.m.

Illinois State Police say CFD was responding to a previous crash where the fire engine was blocking the third lane when a black Jeep Cherokee, driven by the 30-year-old woman, struck the back of the truck – causing a secondary crash.

She was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver was arrested for driving under the influence and issued citations for Move Over Law, also known as Scott's Law, and other traffic violations.

No further information was available.