Driver arrested after shooting, crash on Chicago's North Side, search continues for shooter

By Elyssa Kaufman

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was arrested after a shooting and crash in Uptown near Montrose Harbor Sunday night. 

According to police, a man inside a silver sedan shot a 38-year-old man in the back. 

The suspected shooter left the scene in a sedan that crashed into another vehicle on Simmons Drive.

The driver was arrested but the shooter got away. 

The victim was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital where his condition was stabilized. 

Police are investigating. 

First published on May 20, 2024 / 7:17 AM CDT

