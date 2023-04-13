Drive-by shooting leaves man wounded in foot in Rogers Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot in the foot in broad daylight in Rogers Park Thursday.

At 1:25 p.m., the 32-year-old man was walking in the 1400 block of West Arthur Avenue, near Newgard Avenue, when a dark-colored vehicle went by and someone inside shot him, police said.

Police did not specify the victim's condition.

No one was in custody Thursday afternoon. Area Three detectives are investigating.