Drive-by shooting leaves man wounded in foot in Rogers Park

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot in the foot in broad daylight in Rogers Park Thursday.

At 1:25 p.m., the 32-year-old man was walking in the 1400 block of West Arthur Avenue, near Newgard Avenue, when a dark-colored vehicle went by and someone inside shot him, police said.

Police did not specify the victim's condition.

No one was in custody Thursday afternoon. Area Three detectives are investigating.

April 13, 2023

