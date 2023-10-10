Chicago area man headed to Israel to fight Hamas, as another local family fears for missing loved ones

Heartbreak for local families as war rages in Israel after Hamas attack

Heartbreak for local families as war rages in Israel after Hamas attack

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As Israel stepped up its offensive against Hamas, in retaliation for a surprise attack from Gaza over the weekend, several events were held in the Chicago area so people could support each other on Monday, and stand in solidarity.

Meantime, two families face heartbreaking stories; one sending their son to fight in Israel, the other fearing for the lives of loved ones still missing.

In north suburban Deerfield, prayers filled the L'Chaim Center, where dozens gathered Monday night to reflect on the devastation in Israel.

Leanna Silberman was still trying to understand the attacks Hamas made on Israel, where at least 900 Israelis were killed, most of them civilians. Israeli officials also said Hamas fighters abducted more than 100 hostages, including women, children, and seniors, who apparently were taken to Gaza as captives.

Silberman's son, Andrew "Drew" Silberman, is enlisted in the Israeli reserve army. The 22-year-old hopped on a plane soon after word got to him.

"I am so proud," she said of her son. "Among the reasons that I am proud is because he inherently recognized that this is not just about the Jewish people, and the Jewish state. He acknowledged that there are so many innocent civilians that are being impacted by this."

Among those innocent civilians are Judith Raanan and her daughter, Natalie, who were visiting Israel from Evanston at the time of the attack.

"Apparently, from the information that we have at this time, it seems like they have been abducted, the two of them, mom and daughter," said Rabbi Meir Hecht.

Natalie recently graduated from Deerfield High School. Monday night, Principal Dr. Kathryn Anderson informed students and their families, "Sadly, we know that many students and families have been impacted by the tragic events in Israel. It is with great sadness that I share we have received word that DHS alumna, Natalie Raanan (Class of 2023), who was visiting family in Israel, has been reported missing."

As Leanna Silberman prayed for the innocent in Israel, there were equal prayers for her son, a paratrooper now preparing to fight in war no one expected. She said she finds comfort being around her family and friends, but admitted her mind drifts.

"There's a part of me that just wants to crawl up, and be in my bed, and pretend it's not happening," she said.

But she can't forget that hug she gave her son at O'Hare International Airport as he went off to war.

"It was a moment that I was so proud, and so scared, all at the same time. And no mother wants to send their child to war, ever," she said.

Those at the L'Chaim Center understand that the coming days will be difficult, but they are determined to stand in unity, and continue praying for all of those held captive.