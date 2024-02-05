Watch CBS News
Drew Peterson back in court, attorneys granted fitness evaluation

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A former Bolingbrook police officer convicted of murdering his wife returned to court Monday

On Monday morning a Will County judge granted a request from Drew Peterson's attorneys for a fitness evaluation.

It was his first appearance since his lawyers filed a petition to overturn his 2012 conviction.

He claimed he was denied effective legal representation when he wasn't allowed to testify in his murder trial.

Peterson is due back in court next month.

