First Alert Weather: Dreary forecast with rain to end the week
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A dreary forecast ahead for the next week, with lots of clouds and several rain chances.
Today:
Mostly cloudy. High44.
Tonight:
Showers arrive before morning. Some snow may mix in. Low 35.
Tomorrow:
Rain may mix with some snow, especially in the morning.
This forecast has warmed slightly for Friday, meaning more rain is expected. However, for consistency with the previous shift, Alert remains for Friday, unless the forecast changes.
EXTENDED
Clouds. Get used to it.
Lots of clouds.
Then we'll have more clouds.
Oh. And some rain Friday and again Tuesday.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.