DraftKings Sportsbook soon to open at Wrigley Field

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Cubs opened a three-game series against the Pirates in Pittsburgh Monday night, but things have been busy on the corner of Addison Street and Sheffield Avenue even in their absence.

A new hangout spot at Wrigley Field called DraftKings Sportsbook – it's what is being described as a premier entertainment destination.

A massive wraparound Jumbotron encircles the interior of the space.

DraftKings Sportsbook will open first as a bar and restaurant on Tuesday, June 27, with plans to add retail sports betting in the future upon approval from the Illinois Gaming Board.

Construction began just 14 months ago.

The same corner of the ballpark land was once home to the smaller Captain Morgan Club – which opened in 2009 and was torn down in 2018.