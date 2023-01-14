Events celebrating legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. happening Saturday across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- This Monday, the United States will celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. But some celebrations honoring the holiday are happening Saturday in and around Chicago.

Cook County President Toni Preckwinkle and other county leaders are kicking off the weekend with a day of service.

They're working with volunteers to clean up areas of Rolling Knolls Forest Preserve in Elgin.

It all starts this morning at 10 a.m.

Volunteers are welcome to warm up with hot beverages by a bonfire.

Also happening, city leaders in Elgin are honoring dr king with their annual prayer breakfast.

That starts 8:30 a.m. at Elgin Community College.

Then later the Chicago Peace Players, a basketball-centered youth advocacy organization, are honoring Dr. King's legacy at the Pullman Community Center.

Kids are invited to participate in a series of competitions - including shooting and skills drills, games, and more.

The group will also hold a workshop focusing on the teaching of Dr. King.

That event runs today from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.