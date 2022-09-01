Dr. Arwady: Get the updated COVID vaccine right now; CDC approval could come Thursday

Dr. Arwady: Get the updated COVID vaccine right now as CDC approval could come Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As we await final approval of the updated COVID-19 vaccine, Chicago's top doctor is pushing for everyone to get the new version as soon as it comes out.

"This vaccine gives us a chance to get ahead of the virus. It helps us protect individuals from the variants currently circulating in the U.S.," said Dr. Allison Arwady, Commissioner for the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH.)

The advisory committee Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) meets Thursday and could vote on approval at 3:30 Thursday afternoon. The CDC director would then have to sign off on that.

Arwady expects it to happen quickly and thinks vaccinations could start next week.

"We are going to want people to get this updated vaccine now. Not to wait three and four months. But right now is when there is a beautiful match against the circulating strain," Arwady said.

CBS 2 reached out to both Walgreens and CVS about when people can get the shots. Neither gave an exact day but said they will be ready to give them out as soon as they get the new vaccine. both will have appointments available through their apps.

This is BIG NEWS. Still working through federal approvals – but this vaccine will give us a chance to try and get ahead of COVID-19 by protecting against the dominant variant circulating now. Watch for updates at https://t.co/CewUwcUBSP.#COVID19 #safety #SafetyFirst #Chicago pic.twitter.com/nJmUdNkCiW — CDPH | Chicago Department of Public Health (@ChiPublicHealth) August 31, 2022