Northwestern doctor donates kidney to woman in Virginia

Northwestern doctor donates one of her own kidneys

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Northwestern Medicine kidney specialist is hoping to take some of the fear out of the transplant process by donating one of her own kidneys.

It was all part of a "kidney chain" to get the perfect match.

A woman in Virginia needed a kidney. Her husband wasn't a match, but gave one of his kidneys to a Northwestern patient who was a match.

Dr. Aleksandra Gmurczyk was a match for his wife, so she donated her own kidney. She's sharing her story in honor of National Donate Life Month, aimed at convincing more people to become donors.

"I was just going to help. I just wanted to throw my kidney out into the pool, and help someone who needs it," she said.

More than 90,000 people in the U.S. are waiting for a kidney donation, but only about 25,000 transplants are performed each year.