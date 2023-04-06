Watch CBS News
Local News

Northwestern doctor donates kidney to woman in Virginia

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Northwestern doctor donates one of her own kidneys
Northwestern doctor donates one of her own kidneys 00:54

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Northwestern Medicine kidney specialist is hoping to take some of the fear out of the transplant process by donating one of her own kidneys.

It was all part of a "kidney chain" to get the perfect match.

A woman in Virginia needed a kidney. Her husband wasn't a match, but gave one of his kidneys to a Northwestern patient who was a match.

Dr. Aleksandra Gmurczyk was a match for his wife, so she donated her own kidney. She's sharing her story in honor of National Donate Life Month, aimed at convincing more people to become donors.

"I was just going to help. I just wanted to throw my kidney out into the pool, and help someone who needs it," she said.

More than 90,000 people in the U.S. are waiting for a kidney donation, but only about 25,000 transplants are performed each year.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on April 6, 2023 / 4:27 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.