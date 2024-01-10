Dozens of guns were found by TSA last year at O'Hare, Midway

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A record number of people are bringing guns to airports around the country – including O'Hare and Midway international airports in Chicago.

This is despite the fact that doing so is illegal.

The gun in the photo below was found by the Transportation Security Administration in a passenger's carry-on bag at Midway on Oct. 27.

Transportation Security Administration

"Responsible gun owners know where their guns are and they know not to bring them to a checkpoint," Acting Illinois TSA Federal Security Director Brian Moses said in a news release. "We urge passengers to start with an empty bag, so you know with certainty that there is nothing prohibited inside. Bringing a firearm to passengers can easily avoid."

In 2023, the TSA screened 858 million people – and intercepted 7.8 guns per million passengers, or one gun for every 127,447 travelers screened around the country. This was as drop from 8.6 million passengers in 2022.

The agency also said approximately 93% of the weapons found at checkpoints nationwide were loaded, which TSA Administrator David Pekoske said was "concerning."

Passengers at O'Hare and Midway both brought guns less often than the national average last year – but the figure at Midway set a record.

At O'Hare, the TSA screened nearly 28.5 million departing passengers and crewmembers in 2023, and found guns in people's carry-on luggage at a rate of 2.5 guns per million passengers screened. This amounts to one gun for every 395,771 travelers screened, the TSA said.

The TSA reported 72 guns were found at checkpoints at O'Hare in 2023. This is down from 85 in 2022 and 91 in 2021 – but there were only 33 in 2020 and 50 in 2019.

At Midway, the TSA screened 7.3 million departing passengers and crewmembers in 2023 – and found guns in carry-on luggage at a rate of 6.8 guns per million passengers screened. This amounts to one firearm discovered for every 146,548 travelers screened, the TSA said.

A total of 50 guns were found at airport screenings at Midway in 2023, up from 38 in 2022. A total of 42 guns were found at Midway in 2021, 22 in 2020, and 33 in 2019.

Officers at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, the nation's busiest, found 451 firearms in carry-ons last year, more than any other airport in the country, according to the agency. At Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, officers found 378 guns, the second most, and 311 were found at Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport for the third most.

The agency said it doesn't confiscate guns, but it does contact local law enforcement agencies to take passengers and guns away from checkpoints. Whether people are arrested or cited is up to local authorities, the TSA said.

People who bring guns to checkpoints face a fine of up to $14,950 and losing eligibility in the expedited screening program TSA PreCheck for at least five years, the agency said.

The TSA noted that it has the rules for how to travel with a gun properly on its website. Travelers are also reminded to contact their airline, which may have additional rules for traveling with guns and ammunition.