Dozens of chihuahuas removed from Chicago apartment to be put up for adoption

CHICAGO (CBS) – It was a real surprise in the southwest suburbs.

Animal welfare officers likely said that during a call earlier this month. They removed dozens of dogs and, technically, they don't even have a full count just yet.

Here are just a few of the 40 dogs they removed from an apartment on Chicago's South Side. Within a day of taking them in, they realized a few of the dogs were pregnant.

At last check, there were 59 chihuahuas and by the time the remaining dogs give birth, the Animal Welfare League expects to have about 70 dogs and puppies.

The family said they just got overwhelmed during the pandemic.

"Things got out of control," said Chris Higens, Animal Welfare League president. "They had a few males. They had a few females, you know. Things happened and it just spiraled out of their control."

Some of the chihuahuas should be available for adoption by next week. You can fill out an application with the Animal Welfare League if you're interested.