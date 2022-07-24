Dozens gather for protest in Indiana as Republicans propose near-total ban on abortion

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Lawmakers in Indiana will begin a special legislative session Monday to discuss the future of abortion in the Hoosier state. Republicans are proposing a near-total on the procedure, but activists say they won't let it pass without a fight.

Crowds turned out Sunday in Highland, Indiana, to a pro-abortion rally, holding signs and chanting "keep your laws off my body."

Indiana's senate takes up the bill Monday. If approved, it moves to the house where it could become law by fall.

Banning abortions at the time of implantation is defined in Indiana as when the fetus is implanted in the uterus.Members of the Republican-controlled Indiana Senate rolled out a bill that will dramatically tighten that state's abortion laws.

However, there are exceptions, including if the life of the mother is at risk.

"It doesn't sit right with me that millions of reproductive rights were taken away. It's un-American. It's unpatriotic. To be quite frank, it's disgusting. I've been born and raised around a lot of powerful women in my life and I don't think I can stand idly by while rights are taken away," said student Noah Thomas.

Planned Parenthood said before the end of the year it is expecting 30,000 women to come to Illinois for abortions, which would be an 80% jump from a typical year in Illinois.