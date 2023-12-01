Downtown Chicago tree lighting honors victims of violence

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A symbol of healing was unveiled Friday night outside the Daley Center downtown.

A tree of remembrance honors the many victims of violence in Chicago. On Friday night, grieving family members gathered to light the tree – encouraging everyone across the city to remember their lost loved ones.

"It is so hard during these holiday seasons to live without the ones that you love," said Latrice Hudson, who lost her son to violence, "and so I am very, very grateful to be here surrounded by other people that remember our loved ones."

"Come through and see and honor so many that we've lost in the city," said Maxwell Emcays of Never Forget Chicago. "There's no reason for us to pretend like this doesn't happen."

Organizers said hundreds of victims' names will be added to the tree in the coming days.

It will be on display through December.