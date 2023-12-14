'Downton Abbey' interactive exhibit in North Chicago suburb
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Downton Abbey fans are going to want to head over to Old Orchard shopping center in Skokie for an immersive experience.
The self-guided exhibition features a behind-the-scenes look at the popular show Downton Abbey.
Check out actual props and costumes from the award-winning series and learn more about the making of the show.
The exhibit runs through March 31.
