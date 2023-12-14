Watch CBS News
'Downton Abbey' interactive exhibit in North Chicago suburb

By Marissa Perlman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Downton Abbey fans are going to want to head over to Old Orchard shopping center in Skokie for an immersive experience. 

The self-guided exhibition features a behind-the-scenes look at the popular show Downton Abbey. 

Check out actual props and costumes from the award-winning series and learn more about the making of the show.  

The exhibit runs through March 31. 

