Search continues for downstate Illinois family missing since February

NEWTON, Ill. (CBS) -- Police in downstate Illinois are looking for a family who have been missing for nearly two months.

Stephen and Monica Lutz are from are from Newton, Illinois, in Jasper County in the southeastern part of the state. They and their two young children have not been heard from since February – when their adult daughter reported them missing.

Other members of the Lutz family say Stephen has a history of drug use and mental illness.

"They've all said things that are very alarming," said Gia Wright of the Missing Persons Awareness Network, "not just that there is a possible split personality disorder - believed to have all the signs of schizophrenia. There has been a drug use charges since 2006 on Stephen."

On Feb. 10, a U-Haul was seen at the Lutzes' house, attached to Stephen's truck. But they told no one they were leaving.

On Feb. 14, the family's phones were pinged in Richmond, Indiana, but disconnected shortly thereafter.

Newton police say they have found no evidence that anyone in the family is in any immediate danger. But they are still taking the necessary precautions.

Missing Persons Awareness Network