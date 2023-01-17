Watch CBS News
Downers Grove woman's remains found more than five years after she disappeared, family says

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- The five-year search for a missing Downers Grove woman has come to a tragic conclusion.

The family of Cheyann Klus announced on Facebook Monday that police have located her remains.

cheyann-l-klus.jpg
Cheyann L. Klus (photo provided by DuPage County sheriff's office)

"While it was not the news we were hoping for, we have received confirmation from law enforcement that Cheyann's remains were found," the family wrote.  "As her immediate family [father, sisters, brothers, nephews] in mourning, we ask for privacy as we grieve the unbearable loss of a daughter, sister, aunt, and a human being. We plan to hold a private memorial service for Cheyann amongst us, but we hope that everyone can find solace in knowing that she has been found and respectfully laid to rest. Please be mindful of the sensitive nature of these circumstances and the affects this can have for our family and other families who are dealing with missing loved ones."

Klus was 22 when she was last seen on Nov. 27, 2017. at her home in Downers Grove. She traveled into Chicago the night of Dec. 1 of that year.

It was unclear Monday night where the remains were found.

