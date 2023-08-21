Downers Grove Grade School District 58 delays start of school year until Friday due to heat

With dangerous heat expected on Wednesday and Thursday, a west suburban school district is pushing back the start of its school year until Friday.

Downers Grove Grade School District 58 had been scheduled to start the new school year on Wednesday, but classes will now begin on Friday instead due to the heat.

"Our primary focus is ensuring a safe and conducive learning environment for everyone. This has been a difficult decision and one we hoped we didn't have to make. Unfortunately, our classrooms and most areas of our schools are not equipped with air conditioning nor modern HVAC systems, which can cause significant issues for individuals in extreme weather. By postponing the start of school by two days, we aim to provide a more favorable environment for effective teaching and learning," District 58 Superintendent Dr. Kevin Russell wrote in a letter to parents.

Russell added that remote learning would not be possible on Wednesday and Thursday, because students have yet to receive their electronic devices, and teachers have not yet taught their students how to use them for remote learning.

"Finally, the first few days of school are used to build relationships and routines and remote learning is not conducive to that," he added.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch from Wednesday morning through Thursday evening for Cook, DuPage, Lake, and McHenry counties in Illinois; and Lake, Porter, and Jasper counties in Indiana, where temperatures are expected to reach the high 90s on Wednesday and Thursday, with heat indexes of up to 115.