Downers Grove church receives hateful comments via Facebook about upcoming pride event

CHICAGO (CBS) – Frustrating and hurtful. That's how leaders AT a southwest suburban church describe the dozens of hateful comments on Facebook about their planned pride fest.

CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reports from Downers Grove with a story you'll see only on 2.

The event will be held in this parking lot here at First United Methodist Church of Downers Grove. A total of 57 hate-filled messages were posted about it on Facebook. But that's not stopping organizers from having the event, with the goal of empowering those who are going to be attending.

"Love speaks louder than hate, but hate is still there."

Jenny Kirkpatrick is talking about comments posted on Facebook about the 2nd Annual Pride in the Parking Lot event at First United Methodist Church of Downers Grove. These, are some of the tamer comments:

"Where is the puke emoji!"

"Disgusting front and center so all the kids can see this is normal."

"Disgusting pigs."

"Hate is something that people have in their hearts and that you know, are silent, but loud about," Kirkpatrick said.

Organizers say they reached out to Downers Grove police as a precaution to let them know about the comments.

"Those are hurtful things and I would hate for our kids who are part of the LGBTQ+ community, to read that and internalize," Kirkpatrick said.

These are photos from last year's Pride in the Parking Lot. Kirkpatrick says the 2nd annual family-friendly event will feature a tie-dye booth, rock painting, photo booth, and gender-affirming clothing swap.

"The kids that need this kind of event are out there, they're in our community," she said.

The Village of Downers Grove issued a proclamation on Tuesday, stating members of the LGBTQ+ community, continue to face discrimination and mistreatment that no one should ever face, and the village supports the rights of every individual to experience equality of treatment and freedom from discrimination.

Businesses in downtown Downers Grove are showing their support, through displays and signs during Pride month.

"We're going to have the event anyways. Haters are going to hate, and we don't want to give them the power to have the last sentence in what we're trying to do. What we're trying to do is be a community that is supportive, that is inclusive, that's loving, and love speaks louder than hate."

The event is going to be held at the church from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.