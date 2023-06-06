Burglars break in at 3 homes in Douglas neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are warning people in the Douglas neighborhood of a string of burglaries where someone got inside apartments through open windows and doors.

The first incident happened early Thursday morning on 33rd Street and King drive. It was followed the next day by another early morning burglary on 33rd Place and Rhodes. The latest incident was on 32nd Street and Prairie Avenue late Sunday night.

Police recommended people keep the outside of their home well-lit; lock their windows and doors; repair any broken doors, windows, or locks; and keep an eye on their neighbors' homes in order to deter burglars.

Anyone with information on the burglaries is asked to call Area 1 detectives at 312-747-8384.