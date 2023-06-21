Watch CBS News
Woman, 18, struck while crossing in South Side hit-and-run

CHICAGO (CBS) – An 18-year-old woman was hurt after being struck by a car on the city's South Side Tuesday night.

The crash happened around 9:35 p.m. in the 300 block of East 31st Street in the Douglas neighborhood.

Police say the woman was walking across the street with several others when she was struck by a gray-colored vehicle which then fled the scene.

She was taken to an area hospital in fair condition with an injury to her leg.

No arrests were made. 

