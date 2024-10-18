Suburban Chicago center gives those with disabilities a chance to work

SKOKIE, Ill. (CBS) -- The Douglas Center in north suburban Skokie is working to give people with developmental and intellectual disabilities a chance to work.

CBS News Chicago recently stopped by and had a heart to heart with the people who make it happen.

"People with disabilities don't have too many choices in life," said Rifath Khan, founder, president and CEO of the Douglas Center. "They are always told what to do, where to live, who to live with. That kind of bothered me, because I think as human beings, we all have choices and I wanted to bring those choices to them so they could live a life like you and I."

Khan and her son, Dr. Omar Khan, are the driving forces behind the Douglas Center, a nonprofit that provides day programs for people with intellectual, developmental, and physical disabilities.

The Douglas Center is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, a quarter century of hard work, all from the heart. The first challenge way back when was finding a location.

"As soon as we said that this is a program for individuals with disabilities, the answer was 'no,'" Khan said. "Either the space was occupied, it's not available right now, not at this point. So it was very disappointing."

But the owners of a tiny storefront near Devon Avenue and Pulaski Road in Chicago said yes.

Khan added there were two rooms and a garage, and that's where the Douglas Center started in March of 1999.

Now, the center is a sprawling, 40,000-square-foot space on Howard Street in Skokie.

They started with one client and now serve more than 100.

"We work with people that have all different types of capacities," said Dr. Omar Khan, the center's director of health and wellness, administration, and development. "There's a lot of dignity in the work that they do. There's a lot of pride."

There are several programs providing opportunities at the center and out in the community. "Art from the Heart" teaches students like Shannon how to create beautiful works that can be sold at the center's gallery and art shows.

Tracy is part of the work center program where participants learn skills like packaging and assembly.

The employment training program prepares participants for work in offices. And in the hospitality industry, the center partners with local businesses and even the federal government. Expert sewers use complicated industrial machines to make food service uniforms for the U.S. Department of Defense.

"They are extremely proud of themselves," said Rifath Khan. "They talk to everybody like 'I can work on this machine and I know how to do this.'"

Rifath Khan learned at a young age that it's important to help people feel proud.

"Both my parents were doctors," she said. "I grew up in a family where they always served the community."

But she said there's still a long way to go.

"There's a huge taboo even now regarding people with disabilities," Khan said. "These are human beings as you and I. I feel like we all have special needs. They just need a little bit more support, a little bit more encouragement."

Dr. Khan said there's a strong message at the Douglas Center: that hiring people with disabilities is good for employees. They can find dedicated workers right in their communities and give them an opportunity to show their many skills.

The center's "Art from the Heart" art show runs from Monday, Oct. 21 through Friday, Oct. 25 at 3445 Howard Street in Skokie.

For more information, visit TheDouglasCenter.org.