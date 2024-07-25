Double shooting in suburban Chicago leaves two injured

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) — Police late Thursday were investigating a double shooting at Pilcher Park in Joliet that left a 24-year-old man and a 46-year-old man injured.

Police were called around 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon at 2501 Highland Park Dr. in Joliet, where there was a report of two men arguing and one person shot in the head.

The 24-year-old was found with several gunshot wounds, including one in the head. The 46-year-old man was at Silver Cross Hospital with several gunshot wounds.

The 24-year-old was taken to Silver Cross Hospital. Police said a handgun was found near him. A dark colored sedan was seen leaving Pilcher Park after the shooting. That car arrived at Silver Cross Hospital and crashed into a security vehicle there and the driver had a gunshot wound. Police said several firearms were taken from that car.

One of the shooting victims was transported from Silver Cross to the University of Chicago Medical Center. That person's condition is listed as stable.

Joliet police said it was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community. They describe it as an "active investigation in its early stages." The Joliet Police Department said it is working with the Will County State's Attorney Office for possible charges.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Joliet Police Department Investigation Division at 815-724-3020 or contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734.