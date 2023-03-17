Double rollover crash shuts down inbound Eisenhower near Western Avenue

Serious accident on inbound Eisenhower near Western Avenue

CHICAGO (CBS) -- All lanes of the inbound Eisenhower Expressway were closed near Western Avenue during the Friday afternoon rush after a double-rollover crash.

Video from Chopper 2 showed a car on its side on the shoulder near the Oakley Boulevard overpass, and another car hanging off the concrete guardrail.

First responders were seen tending to someone at the scene. Information on injuries was not immediately available.

One lane had reopened by 5:12 p.m., and traffic was also moving on the shoulder. By 5:22 p.m., all lanes had reopened.