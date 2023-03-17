Watch CBS News
Local News

Double rollover crash shuts down inbound Eisenhower near Western Avenue

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Serious accident on inbound Eisenhower near Western Avenue
Serious accident on inbound Eisenhower near Western Avenue 00:20

CHICAGO (CBS) -- All lanes of the inbound Eisenhower Expressway were closed near Western Avenue during the Friday afternoon rush after a double-rollover crash.

Video from Chopper 2 showed a car on its side on the shoulder near the Oakley Boulevard overpass, and another car hanging off the concrete guardrail.

First responders were seen tending to someone at the scene. Information on injuries was not immediately available.

One lane had reopened by 5:12 p.m., and traffic was also moving on the shoulder. By 5:22 p.m., all lanes had reopened.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on March 17, 2023 / 4:58 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.