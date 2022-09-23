DOT to map out nation time-zones, displaying boundaries of daylight-saving times

DOT to map out nation time-zones and boundaries for daylight-saving times

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With daylight saving time it can be hard to keep track of all the time zones across the nation. But the Department of Transportation says it's going to change that.

Keeping all those times straight is important for travel.

Federal transportation officials are working to create a map to show all time zones and clear up confusion.

They want it to accurately show the boundaries of local daylight-saving times nationwide.

The issue came to light after the U.S. Senate passed legislation this year - making daylight saving time permanent.