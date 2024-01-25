Watch CBS News
Suburban Chicago sheriff's deputy delivers food after driver gets arrested

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A viral video shows a west suburban sheriff's deputy delivering food to someone after the original driver got arrested mid-delivery.

Customer: "Oh my goodness, did my guy get in an accident?"

Deputy: "No, he got arrested, but we wanted to make sure you got your food. So you guys have a good night."

Customer: "You guys are amazing! Thank you!"

The doorbell video from St. Charles was shared online by the Kane County Sherriff's Office. In the post, Sheriff Ron Hain said, "My deputies always follow through. After having to arrest a food delivery driver, he completed the order to ensure no one went hungry."

Door Dashing Deputy

My deputies always follow through. After having to arrest a food delivery driver, he completed the order to ensure no one went hungry. - Sheriff Ron Hain

Posted by Kane County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, January 25, 2024
First published on January 25, 2024 / 6:17 PM CST

