Don't miss the Jack Frost Christmas pop-up in Chicago this holiday season

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Step into a magical Christmas wonderland this holiday season in Chicago's Fulton Market.

The Jack Frost pop-up , located at 170 North Green Street, is open weekdays from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and weekends from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Go ice skating and drive bumper cars, it's perfect for the whole family. The pop-up offers shopping with gifts and decorations as well as festive treats from local vendors.

There's also axe throwing, curling and photo-ops.