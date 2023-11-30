Watch CBS News
Don't miss the Jack Frost Christmas pop-up in Chicago this holiday season

By Marissa Perlman, Thomas Barnas

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Step into a magical Christmas wonderland this holiday season in Chicago's Fulton Market. 

The Jack Frost pop-up , located at 170 North Green Street, is open weekdays from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and weekends from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Go ice skating and drive bumper cars, it's perfect for the whole family. The pop-up offers shopping with gifts and decorations as well as festive treats from local vendors. 

There's also axe throwing, curling and photo-ops. 

First published on November 30, 2023 / 10:25 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

