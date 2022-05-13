Donley's Wild West Town closing after long ride

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After nearly 50 years, Donley's Wild West Town is riding off into the sunset.

The Donley family opened the western-themed amusement park in 1974 in Union, Ill. Kids and adults could pan for gold pyrite at Sweet Phyllis Mine, shoot slingshots at Huck Finn's, or watch a wild west stunt show.

The family made the closing announcement on its website. According to its Facebook page, the park was also closed in 2021 due to COVID-19.

"We are very sad that the amusement park-era is over, but excited about future plans for the property," the family said in an online statement. "Thank you for the memories!'

In addition to amusement rides, like the lazy canoe float, shooting gallery and pony rides, there was a museum of artifacts from the Old West and Civil War.