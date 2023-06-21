Domestic violence, sexual abuse survivors set to receive financial help from city
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago is putting aside $6 million for victims of domestic violence and sexual abuse.
This Financial Assistance Fund will provide survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and trafficking, a one-time payment of $1,000
The city said they hope to help at least 5,000 people with things such as childcare, medical expenses, education, and housing.
The application is open until June 30.
You can access the application by visiting the-network.org.
