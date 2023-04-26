Dolton man charged in deadly North Center hit-and-run

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is facing charges resulting from a 2021 fatal hit-and-run in the North Center neighborhood.

On Monday, police arrested Ollonzo Wilson, 38, of Dolton, Illinois in the 2700 block of South California Avenue.

Police say he was identified as the suspect responsible for the deadly crash that happened on Oct. 3, 2021, in the 2400 block of W. Irving Park Rd.

The suspect also discharged a firearm before fleeing at a high rate of speed and causing a traffic crash that killed a 37-year-old woman and injured a 27-year-old man.

Wilson is charged with one felony count of murder, one felony count of aggravated discharge of a firearm while operating a vehicle, and one felony count of failure to report accident/death

He is scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday.