Dolly Parton launches her Imagination Library in Illinois

By Yolanda Perdomo

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dolly Parton is helping make sure children in Illinois have access to books even before they start school

The country singer is launching her Imagination Library statewide.

Governor JB Pritzker announced on Tuesday at the Bloomington Public Library stressing the importance of reading.

Dolly herself sent a video message of support for the launch.

The Imagination Library sends a free book every month to children from birth to age five regardless of their family's income.

