Watch CBS News
Local News

Fire crews battle blaze at Chicago dollar store

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago fire crews were battling a blaze at a dollar discount store on the city's Northwest Side Monday evening.

Heavy smoke was visible at the Dollar Plus Food Mart at the intersection of Armitage Avenue and Lawler Avenue.

The Chicago Fire Department said it was conducting "defensive operations" and that no injuries were reported due to the fire.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on July 10, 2023 / 8:36 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.