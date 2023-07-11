Fire crews battle blaze at Chicago dollar store

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago fire crews were battling a blaze at a dollar discount store on the city's Northwest Side Monday evening.

Heavy smoke was visible at the Dollar Plus Food Mart at the intersection of Armitage Avenue and Lawler Avenue.

The Chicago Fire Department said it was conducting "defensive operations" and that no injuries were reported due to the fire.

Still and Box alarm at armitage and lawyer CFD going defensive. pic.twitter.com/O0g6ok3Ilm — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) July 11, 2023