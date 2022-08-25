Dogs ride for free on Seadog cruises to celebrate National Dog Day

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Seadog Cruises is encouraging dog owners to bring their pets on board to celebrate National Dog Month.

Through the end of the month, dogs ride free on all Seadog cruises on Lake Michigan, and the company will donate $5 to the Anti-Cruelty Society for every dog that hops on board.

Seadog is also offering a 10% discount on all cruises this month, with the coupon code: PUPPY

The Anti-Cruelty Society brought several adoptable dogs and puppies on aboard a special cruise on Wednesday to promote their Clear the Shelters event on Aug. 27.

During the event, adoption fees will be waived for all pets at the Anti-Cruelty Society.