Watch CBS News
Local News

Dogs ride for free on Seadog cruises to celebrate National Dog Day

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Seadog Cruises supporting Animal-Cruelty Society
Seadog Cruises supporting Animal-Cruelty Society 00:41

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Seadog Cruises is encouraging dog owners to bring their pets on board to celebrate National Dog Month.

Through the end of the month, dogs ride free on all Seadog cruises on Lake Michigan, and the company will donate $5 to the Anti-Cruelty Society for every dog that hops on board.

Seadog is also offering a 10% discount on all cruises this month, with the coupon code: PUPPY

The Anti-Cruelty Society brought several adoptable dogs and puppies on aboard a special cruise on Wednesday to promote their Clear the Shelters event on Aug. 27.

During the event, adoption fees will be waived for all pets at the Anti-Cruelty Society.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on August 25, 2022 / 12:24 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.